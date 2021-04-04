Natividad to host vaccine clinic at Everett Alvarez High School

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Natividad Medical Center will hold a mass vaccination clinic at Everett Alvarez High School next weekend, April 10th and 11th.

Pfizer vaccines will be administered to the first 8,100 eligible people who sign up.

People who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are those who live or work in Monterey County and meet at least one of the following criteria:

Age 50 or older

Has occupational risk working in agriculture, childcare, education, emergency services, food, healthcare, or public transit/airport/airline

Is at the highest risk due to severe health conditions or disabilities

Live in zip codes 93450, 93926, 93927, 93930, 93932, 93954, 93960, 95039, 93901, 93905, 93906, 93907, 93925, 93933, 93955, 95004 or 95012

Click here to sign up for an appointment on Saturday, April 10th.

Click here to sign up for an appointment on Sunday, April 11th.

Appointments are required and you will not be serviced without one.