65+ vaccine clinic set for Wednesday at Monterey Conference Center

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Fire Department will host a vaccine clinic for residents aged 65 and older on April 7 at the Monterey Conference Center.

Currently, adults 50 years of age and older are eligible for the vaccines, along with adults with certain health conditions and essential workers, but this clinic is specifically for individuals who are 65 and older.

To sign up for the clinic, complete the following screening form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOkDJWxQ2dvoxl6G9Zvsg4v6uocO8hchQChoMc4sKOKG7PYQ/viewform

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Monterey County, click here: COVID-19 Vaccination Registration | Monterey County, CA