California lifts recommendation for residents to stay within 120 miles of home

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health has updated its travel advisory and has removed one of the recommendations.

The state removed the recommendation that residents should not travel more than 120 miles from their homes.

Even though that recommendation is lifted, the CDPH still says that avoiding travel and staying at home is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the state still recommends avoiding non-essential travel outside California.

The state is also discouraging visitors from other states or countries from coming to California for non-essential purposes. Those who do come are asked to follow CDC travel guidance surrounding testing and self-isolation.