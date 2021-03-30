Santa Cruz County enters less-restrictive orange tier

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The State of California has released updated tier assignments for counties within the state, and Santa Cruz County has moved to a less-restrictive tier.

Santa Cruz County was previously in the red tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, but as of Tuesday, it has moved to the orange tier.

Some of the guidance for businesses in orange tier counties is as follows:

Monterey and San Benito Counties are still in the red tier.