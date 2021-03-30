Free housing offered to farmworkers and food processing workers with Covid-19

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The state is working with Monterey County to offer free hotel rooms along with other free amenities to farm and food processing workers who have or might have COVID-19.

The Housing for the Harvest program offers quarantine support by providing free hotel rooms for up to 14 days, free meals, free transportation, free wellness checks, financial assistance, and support for the workers' family at home.

The county says worker information will be confidential. Workers will not be asked about immigration status.

To see if you're eligible or apply, visit the state's website.