Veteran spouses, caregivers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines from VA

Coronavirus

(KION) President Joe Biden signed a bill Wednesday that allows the VA to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, their spouses and their caregivers.

The Save Lives Act allows veterans to get a vaccine regardless of their VA healthcare eligibility, enrollment or service status, according to Jack Murphy with the Military and Veterans Affairs Office.

The following groups are covered under the bill during the pandemic:

Veterans not eligible to enroll in the VA healthcare system.

Family caregivers approved as personal care service providers for veterans under the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

Caregivers participating in the Program of General Caregiver Support Services.

Caregivers participating in VA supportive medical programs.

Veteran spouses.

Health centers will prioritize veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system, veterans who do not enroll but receive hospital care and medical services for certain disabilities within 12 months of separating from service and caregivers with the prioritized veterans.

Anyone who meets the above criteria can register for a vaccine through VA Palo Alto using the website here. Veterans with VA health care can also call the VA Palo Alto Health Care System at 650-496-2535 to register.