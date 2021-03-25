California Governor’s Office announces timeline for residents aged 16 and older to get a vaccine

Coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a news conference Thursday morning at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Orange County.

The governor is expected to discuss efforts to ramp up vaccinations and focus on communities that are hard to reach.

Ahead of the conference, the governor's office announced that vaccine eligibility will be expanded to Californians aged 50 and older on April 1 and Californians aged 16 and older on April 15.