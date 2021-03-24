Salinas school district approves return to in-person instruction

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Elementary School District announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a return to in-person instruction.

The district said they unanimously voted in favor of the return for the rest of the school year beginning in April.

“It is gratifying to know that students will be returning to in-person learning. As you may know, there is no prior experience to lean on in this matter, so our families’ patience is very much appreciated as we move forward in making this transition as smooth as possible. We would like to emphasize that there is only one thing more important than your child’s education, their emotional and physical well-being. Thank you for being a part of Salinas City,” said Board President Francisco Javier Estrada.

Students will gradually return starting on April 13. This is when each grade is set to return:

April 13- Preschool, TK-1st grade and Special Day Class

April 15- 2nd and 3rd grade

April 20- 4th-6th grade

The district said there will still be options for distance learning, and their priority is to keep students with their current teachers and classes. Each school will communicate with families about schedules.

According to Communications and Public Relations Officer Richard Gebin, the district decided to return to in-person instruction after a parent survey and a decline in COVID-19 case rates around the county.