Monterey County officially moves to red tier of Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County has officially moved to the less-restrictive red tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, according to the state.

When the state reached 2 million vaccines administered in the hardest-hit communities, it adjusted the case rate required for counties to move into the red tier, making Monterey County eligible.

This is the first time Monterey County has left the purple tier. The changes will take effect Wednesday.

In the red tier, the following business sectors can open:

Amusement and theme parks- open at 15% capacity starting April 15

Gyms and fitness centers- open indoors at 15% capacity

Movie theaters- open indoors with capacity limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Museums, zoos and aquariums- indoors with capacity limited to 25%

Outdoor live events- open at 20% capacity starting April 1

Restaurants- indoors with capacity limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Retail- capacity limited to 50%

Shopping centers- indoor capacity limited to 50%

Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties are already in the red tier.

Read more details about what is allowed in each tier here: