Vaccine eligibility expands to people with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) -- Starting March 15, people who are ages 16 to 64 years old with certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The expansion in distribution will include about 4.4 million California residents.

The California Department of Public Health reminds the public that supply remains limited and vaccine appointments might not be immediately available.

People who are ages 16 to 64 years old with the following conditions qualify:

Cancer , current with weakened immune system

, current with weakened immune system Chronic kidney disease , stage 4 or above

, stage 4 or above Chronic pulmonary disease , oxygen dependent

, oxygen dependent Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant , leading to a weakened immune system

, leading to a weakened immune system Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions , such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension) Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

(Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2) Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

OR if, as a result of a developmental or other significant, high-risk disability, one or more of the following criteria applies:

A COVID-19 infection is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death; OR

Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival; OR

Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

You can visit the state's website for more information.