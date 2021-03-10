MST offers free day pass for getting vaccine

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey-Salinas Transit announced that it will give a free day pass to residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

To get a pass, you will need to show your COVID-19 vaccination card to an MST Customer Service Representative at one of its customer service windows. The pass can be used at any time and are available for each dose received.

"MST recognizes the importance of everyone getting vaccinated in the recovery of our community. Like wearing a face covering, washing hands often, and not gathering in large groups, the vaccine is another layer of protection against the virus," the agency said in a statement.

MST said it also recognizes that getting to vaccination appointments can be difficult for some people and said service on the fixed routes it already has is available to most vaccine clinic locations.