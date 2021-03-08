Investigation into vaccine administration allegations against San Benito Health Foundation concludes

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Benito Health Foundation in San Benito County has been under investigation after claims that it was administering COVID-19 vaccines to people who were not eligible, and the county said the investigation has come to a close.

According to county spokesperson David Westrick, they found that the allegations were true and that the foundation was vaccinating people who were not in Phase 1A, which was the only one eligible at the time.

Westrick said a letter was sent to the foundation outlining requirements and steps the foundation will need to take to get vaccine allocations in the future.

The foundation was accused of giving vaccines to volunteers with the San Juan Bautista Rotary Club. Several of the foundation's staff members have ties to the rotary club. The foundation shared a statement with KION during the investigation saying that the allegations were an attempt to discriminate against farmworkers and vulnerable populations.

San Benito County Public Health Services reported the allegations to the California Department of Public Health in January, and the investigation began at that point. After the investigation began, the foundation was suspended from administering vaccines.