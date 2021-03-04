Gov. Newsom to discuss health equity after announcing portion of vaccines set aside for vulnerable populations

Coronavirus

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to discuss health inequalities in communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference in San Joaquin County Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the state announced that it will start setting aside 40% of vaccine doses for people living in vulnerable areas in an effort to make sure the people most at risk have access.

The state identified 400 zip codes where the doses will be distributed.

The Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which splits counties into tiers and determines how sectors of the economy can reopen, will also be modified to include metrics for when vaccines have been distributed to the hardest-hit areas. The Governor's Office said this will allow for slightly higher adjusted case rate tier thresholds, which he expects will allow counties to reopen faster.