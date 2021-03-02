Santa Cruz police ask for help identifying anti-mask protesters

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Officers with the Santa Cruz Police Department say they are working to identify people who recently attended a protest without masks, and they are asking for the public's help.

Police said there was a planned protest in the city on Sunday and released a video of the event. The department added additional staffing during that time.

"It was our desire to work with our businesses and community to ensure their safety and yet ensure the First Amendment right to exercise free speech. Police officers monitored the anti-mask events and were present to intervene if needed, deescalate likely conflict, and protect businesses. That goal was accomplished," the department wrote in a statement.

Police said they chose not to confront the protesters for mask order violations during the protest to avoid creating a potentially dangerous situation but are now working with businesses, identifying participants and "seeking prosecution."

About 20 people at the protest did not wear masks, according to police. Due to health orders in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, police say it is illegal to gather without masks or physical distancing. Because of that, officers identified many of the people and wrote case reports. If enough evidence is shown, those people may be summoned to court.

Before Sunday's protest, a group of maskless shoppers shared a video on social media showing them entering a Santa Cruz Trader Joe's earlier in February. The group was repeatedly told by store employees to leave, but they said they have a right to shop at a business open to the public without wearing masks. When they were refused service, the group tried to do what they call a "cash drop" by writing down a list of items they take, leaving money and walking out.

Santa Cruz Police Chief calls mask-less group entering Trader Joe's 'unacceptable,' group argues they did not commit a crime

In a statement to KION, a leader of the group said, “There is no law passed by the legislature requiring anyone to wear a mask. Contrary to popular opinion, any store open to the public cannot unlawfully discriminate by requiring customers to wear a mask.”

Police dispute the claim that they can shop at a business without masks even after they are asked to leave. They say private businesses can decide whether they will allow someone on the property who is not wearing a mask, similar to policies about "no shirt, no shoes, no service." Managers or employees at the business can call the police to handle it like a trespassing situation, but management must be willing to sign a complaint to file charges. The current face covering order also states that violators could face fines or go to jail if they do not comply.

Chief Andy Mills wrote a blog post about the incident to share more about the department's response to the incident at Trader Joe's and suggestions for businesses. Mills said similar incidents have taken place around the country, and officers are told to issue citations for trespassing to people protesting in stores.

Anyone with information, photos or video from Sunday's protest that may be relevant to the police investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Gregg at gcrofts@cityofsantacruz.com.

Read the full post by police below.