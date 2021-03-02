GSA and CSVS to vaccinate 3,000 farmworkers Saturday, expand program

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Grower-Shipper Association of Central California and Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas announced that they are working together to vaccinate 3,000 farm workers at a clinic Saturday.

The clinic will be open to farmworkers of any age who live and work in Monterey County, and it will be held at the Salinas Rodeo Grounds. The clinic will not accept walk-ins.

CSVS gets a supply of vaccines from the federal government specifically set aside for agricultural workers, and CSVS and the GSA hope to provide about 5,000 shots weekly to farmworkers going forward.

“This expansion will allow us to vaccinate even more farmworkers as they begin arriving in the Salinas Valley in the coming weeks providing the protection they require and deserve as essential employees growing and harvesting food for our nation,” says Dr. Max Cuevas, the CEO of Clinica De Salud Del Valle De Salinas.

GSA will work with CSVS to schedule vaccine appointments on behalf of employers interested in getting vaccines for their employees. The employers are asked to survey their employees to find out how interested they are and contact GSA for scheduling.