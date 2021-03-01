Newsom, state officials discuss vaccine and school reopening efforts

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and other leaders are set to provide an update Monday on vaccine and school reopening efforts.

Earlier in the day Monday, the state announced a deal to get students back to classrooms by March 31.

Over the weekend, Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine became the third to get emergency use authorization from the FDA, and over the course of the next three weeks, California expects to receive 1.1 million doses of the single-dose vaccine.

