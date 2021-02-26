1,000 veterans receive first vaccine at Marina clinic

Coronavirus

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Military and Veterans Affairs Office reports that as of Thursday, 1,000 veterans have received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the MG Gourley VA Clinic in Marina.

So far, the clinic has vaccinated veterans aged 65 and older, but it is now also open to veterans aged 55 and older enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. Caregivers registered in the VA Caregiver Support program will also be eligible to receive a vaccine when their veteran is eligible.

VA Palo Alto will be providing 400 more Moderna vaccine doses to the Gourley Clinic. They will be administered on March 5.

The Military and Veterans Affairs Office reminds those interested in getting a vaccine that the clinics do not accept walk ins. To register for an appointment, call 650-496-2532.