SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County reports the county ranks 7th out of all California counties in COVID-19 vaccinations per capita. It also ranks 2nd for counties with populations over 250,000.

Santa Cruz County has 66,887 vaccinations out of a population of 273,213.

Mono County leads the state with 7,285 vaccinations with a population of 14,444.