Santa Cruz County to expand vaccine access to agriculture, education and other workers

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency announced that it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine access to people working in education and childcare, food and agriculture or emergency services.

The agency said it will be working with eligible employers to arrange vaccine clinics, and employers can fill out a vaccine interest survey here.

The HSA said more than half of residents aged 65 and older have received at least a first dose of the vaccine. Older adults are still encouraged to schedule an appointment to get a vaccine, even as access expands. County officials said they will continue working to focus on vaccinating those who are most impacted, at higher risk of exposure and at risk of serious illness.

“It has taken a truly collaborative effort across the community to reach this point,” said Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency Director Mimi Hall. “We are steadily increasing our vaccine infrastructure to enable wider access. While we are proud and pleased with efforts so far, they are limited by both vaccine supply and changing vaccine distribution plans from the State of California. I ask for the public’s continued support and understanding.”

Vaccine supplies are still limited, but the HSA said they will continued to be offered through large medical providers, pharmacies, the OptumServe site and local public health clinics. The agency warns that it is expected to take several weeks to get through age and occupation-based groups in Phase 1b.

“Until everyone has access to the vaccine, please continue doing your part to protect the community,” Hall said. “This includes staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask in public, maintaining social distancing, and avoiding gatherings with those outside your household.”