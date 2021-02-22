City of Watsonville cancels most 2021 events

Coronavirus

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The City of Watsonville has decided to cancel most of its events scheduled for 2021, according to Mayor Jimmy Dutra.

Dutra said the cancellations include the Fourth of July Parade, Fire in the Sky firework show, Wheels at Watsonville and the Strawberry Festival.

"I am extremely upset the city wouldn't take a wait and see approach with these events that so many of us attend... Mental health is affecting so many of our community members. We as a City should be making sure we put the community on our shoulders. That's our job!" Dutra wrote in a social media post.

He said he recommended that the city should host a drive-in firework show to allow for social distancing while continuing with the event, and he said he will continue to push for it.

