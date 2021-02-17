Monterey County reports vaccine delays due to weather conditions nationwide

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County health officials report that the county is seeing vaccine shipment delays due to cold weather around the country.

Vaccine eligibility was set to be expanded Wednesday to include:

Residents in Phase 1a

Residents aged 75 and older

Residents aged 65 and older at risk of exposure while working in food and agriculture, childcare and education or emergency services

Residents aged 65 and older in these zip codes: 95012, 95039, 95076, 93933, 93955, 93901, 93905, 93906, 93926, 93927, 93930, 93960

Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno said some vaccine orders placed last week may not have arrived yet, so they may need to wait to vaccinate the newly-added groups until more doses arrive if the current inventory is already set aside for others.

Monterey County does not have a delivery date for this week yet. Moreno said vaccines usually arrive on a Monday or Tuesday, and Wednesday through Friday clinics rely on them.

CNN reports that two major shippers, UPS and FedEx, have major hubs or warehouses in the South, an area currently experiencing severe weather conditions. The National Association of County and City Health Officials expects that delays could continue for the next week or two, but the shippers say they have contingency plans in place to lessen the impact.

