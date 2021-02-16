Monterey County expected to start vaccinating all aged 65 and older, some work sectors next month

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department has released a timeline for when it will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to more people in certain age groups and occupations.

Starting Wednesday, Monterey County will begin vaccinating:

People aged 65 and older working in food, agriculture, childcare, education or emergency services

People aged 65 and older living in these zip codes:

Beyond that, Monterey County said it is expecting to begin vaccinating these groups on March 3:

Anyone aged 65 and older who is not already vaccinated

People working in food, agriculture, childcare, education and emergency services who are not already vaccinated

On March 17, the county is expected to begin vaccinating people between the ages of 16 and 64 with certain medical conditions or disabilities, based on the provider's clinical judgement.

The county warns that vaccine supplies are still very limited.