Coronavirus
40% of PVUSD staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Pajaro Valley Unified School District said vaccinations have begun for its staff members, and about 40% have received their first dose.

In total, about 970 out of 2,432 staff members have received a first dose, and the district expects that it will be available for all staff members by Feb. 28.

So far, the employees vaccinated fall into these three groups:

  • First Group- Early childhood education staff
  • Second Group- Early childhood education staff, kindergarten teachers, elementary custodians, health care assistants and food and nutrition services employees
  • Third Group- Bus drivers, staff working in Safe Spaces, special education staff working in-person, librarians, elementary office staff, first grade teachers, intervention teachers, specialty teachers, yard duty adult education and district office staff

The first group was set to begin receiving vaccines Feb. 2 to 4, the second group was scheduled for Feb. 9 and the third group was scheduled for this past weekend.

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

