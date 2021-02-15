Vaccine appointments open at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula Monday afternoon

Coronavirus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula announced that it will open appointments for upcoming vaccine clinics Monday afternoon.

The appointments will open at 3:30 p.m., and they are open to people who live or work in Monterey County and meet one of the following criteria:

Aged 75 or older

Work in a healthcare sector listed as part of Phase 1a

Aged 65 or older working in agriculture, food, education, childcare or emergency services

Aged 65 or older and live in one of these zip codes: 95012, 95039, 95076, 93933, 93955, 93905, 93906, 93926, 93927, 93930, 93960

Those who register will be required to show proof that they are eligible at the appointment. If it is not provided, they will be turned away.

CHOMP says each person registering needs to have their own email address. Patients cannot make multiple appointments with one email address.

After registering, CHOMP says patients will get a conformation email with information about the date and time of appointment, location, parking details and a reminder to bring an ID and proof of date of birth.

CHOMP website