City of Seaside drafts letter asking for more vaccines from county

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The City of Seaside has released of a draft of a letter to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors requesting more vaccines.

In the letter, Mayor Ian Oglesby argues that Seaside has higher positivity rates than other parts of the county, but has less access to vaccines.

"Other counties and cities have had mass vaccination clinics for months. Monterey County has announced partnerships with pharmacies and organizations such as CVS, Safeway and others to provide the vaccine, and none of them are in Seaside," the letter says.

Oglesby also writes that the Seaside Fire Department is approved to distribute vaccines, but it has not received any information about when they may start. He writes in the letter that the City is prepared to staff a mass vaccination site with 24 hours notice.

"While we understand that there is a lack sufficient supply of vaccine, I respectfully ask that you evaluate the equitable distribution of vaccine for all the residents of Monterey County and, again, offer the services of Seaside staff to operate a mass vaccination site," the letter says.

On Thursday, the Seaside City Council is scheduled to authorize the letter at its 7 p.m. meeting.

The zip code on the Monterey Peninsula with the highest number of cases is 93955, which has had 2,440 cases. The area includes much of Sand City and Seaside.