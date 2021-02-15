City of Salinas considers reopening playgrounds

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas playgrounds have been closed for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, but members of the City Council may move to reopen them.

The City said it did not have the resources to maintain the 35 playgrounds.

Council members may reopen them, but they could include an "enter at your own risk" notification for residents using the playgrounds.

The city will discuss a motion to reopen parks and playgrounds at a council meeting Tuesday.