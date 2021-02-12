Skip to Content
VA to administer more COVID-19 vaccines to veterans at upcoming Marina clinic

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Monterey County officials announced that eligible veterans in Marina will have another chance to get a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said the VA Palo Alto Health Care system was approved to get another 400 doses that will be administered at a clinic on Feb. 25 in Marina, and they said there is work being done to increase the number of appointments they can offer.

The people who the county says are eligible include:

  • Medically compromised veterans
  • Homeless veterans
  • Veterans over the age of 70

An appointment is required to receive a vaccine. Participants must be enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. To register, call 650-496-2535.

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

