San Benito County expands vaccine eligibility to more groups

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County officials say more residents are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said they have focused on vaccinating people aged 75 and older, but they are now ready to move further into Phase 1b Tier 1.

The county said it is ready to start vaccinating the following groups:

People aged 65 and older

Those at risk of exposure while working in education and childcare, emergency services or food and agriculture

There are still some people over the age of 74 who are waiting for a vaccine, but the county believes it has made enough progress and has scheduled enough appointments to expand eligibility.

The county warns that vaccine supplies are still limited, so they will not be able to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1b Tier 1 at the same time.

If you are eligible and your physician or pharmacy is offering the vaccine, they are expected to contact you to coordinate. If you are not the patient of a pharmacy or physician offering the vaccine. Public Health Services will contact you. Officials are asking patients not to call providers directly, but wait for them to contact you.

To fill out an online vaccine interest form, visit the county website here.