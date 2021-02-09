Monterey County health officials to expand vaccine eligibility to include more groups next week

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) In Monterey County, the people currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine includes people in Phase 1a, such as health care workers and residents in skilled nursing facilities, and people aged 75 and over, but the county will soon be opening up appointments to more people.

Below is an image depicting who is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine:

Health officials announced that starting on Feb. 17, the following people will be eligible to receive a vaccine:

Residents in Phase 1a

Residents aged 75 and older

Residents aged 65 and older at risk of exposure while working in food and agriculture, childcare and education or emergency services

Residents aged 65 and older in the lowest quartile Healthy Places Index zip codes

County officials said they decided to open up vaccine eligibility to residents most likely to die of COVID-19 while protecting more essential workers and taking equity into consideration.

Strategies for vaccinating other residents in Phase 1b Tier 1, including all residents aged 65 and older and others at risk of exposure while working in certain industries, will be announced later.