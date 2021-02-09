Local leaders seek to address equity issues in vaccine rollout

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County supervisors have brought up vaccine rollout equity concerns in recent weeks, including access to shots for the most vulnerable areas and vaccinations for farm workers.

Currently, clinics and hospitals are working on vaccinating eligible seniors.

Supervisor Luis Alejo is suggesting the county set aside vaccines for residents in zip codes that are hardest hit by COVID-19.

He is also pushing for the county to begin vaccinating agricultural workers. This is a sector that has been hit hard by the pandemic. County data shows that 3,304 residents who work in agriculture have contracted the virus during the pandemic.

Santa Cruz County began vaccinating their agricultural workers at a clinic in Watsonville last week.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting Tuesday when the board is expected to get an update from health officials.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a live report with more on what leaders think needs to be done to reach those in the communities most impacted by COVID-19.