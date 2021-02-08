Pacific Grove to display COVID-19 memorial

Coronavirus

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce announced that it will be displaying a memorial in Lovers Point Park in remembrance of Monterey County victims of COVID-19.

Flags will be displayed in the park between Feb. 17 and 20, and each one represents a Monterey County resident who died of COVID-19.

“On behalf of the local business community we wanted to express our sympathy and sorrow to the families of the victims of the deadly pandemic.” said Chamber President Moe Ammar. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people who are suffering the loss of loved ones. We wanted them to know that we share their pain, they are not alone.”

At 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, the chamber said there will be an interfaith ceremony with representatives from 14 churches and places of worship. Masks, social distancing and other safety protocols will be followed, according to the chamber.