SPCA Monterey County expected to give 100,000th pound of free pet food

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) SPCA Monterey County is hosting a free pet food bank event this weekend, and it is expecting to mark a milestone.

The SPCA has given about 99,975 pounds of free pet food since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and staff expect to give the 100,000th pound.

Normally, the SPCA said it gives out about 5,000 pounds of free pet food in a year, but the pandemic has increased the need.

The SPCA will hold a pet food bank event at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Castroville from 10 to 11 a.m., and it will host another one the following Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Soledad High School. The SPCA also offers free pet food at its location on Highway 68 every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The pet food is available on a first come, first served basis. Pet owners who attend the events will have at least two weeks worth of food loaded into their vehicle.

Anyone who would like to help can have pet food delivered from a company to 1002 Monterey-Salinas Highway, Salinas, CA 93908. They can also shop on the SPCA's Amazon Wish List here or donate online here.