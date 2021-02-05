Monterey County identifies sites for future mass vaccination clinics

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County officials said they are preparing locations for future mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and they released a list of the sites.

County officials said that more locations are expected to be added.

"Working quickly, a wide variety of sites in all areas of the county have been secured and are under contract, and others are being negotiated, for the purpose of conduction large scale vaccinations when increased vaccine supply is increased," the county wrote in a statement.

There are currently no clinics at the locations, but the county is working to prepare them. Officials said the sites could administer 1,000 or more vaccine doses per day, but if and when they will be used depends on the supply of doses the county receives. Officials said specific sites in school districts are still to be determined

The county has begun vaccinating residents in Phase 1b Tier 1, focusing on people who are aged 75 and older. The phase includes those aged 65 and older and essential workers in the food, agriculture, education, childcare and emergency services industries.

Below is the list of current locations: