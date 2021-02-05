Monterey County identifies sites for future mass vaccination clinics
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County officials said they are preparing locations for future mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and they released a list of the sites.
County officials said that more locations are expected to be added.
"Working quickly, a wide variety of sites in all areas of the county have been secured and are under contract, and others are being negotiated, for the purpose of conduction large scale vaccinations when increased vaccine supply is increased," the county wrote in a statement.
There are currently no clinics at the locations, but the county is working to prepare them. Officials said the sites could administer 1,000 or more vaccine doses per day, but if and when they will be used depends on the supply of doses the county receives. Officials said specific sites in school districts are still to be determined
The county has begun vaccinating residents in Phase 1b Tier 1, focusing on people who are aged 75 and older. The phase includes those aged 65 and older and essential workers in the food, agriculture, education, childcare and emergency services industries.
Below is the list of current locations:
- Salinas Valley Fairgrounds
- 1441 and 1488 Schilling Place parking lot area
- St. Mary of the Nativity, Salinas
- Monterey County Free Library facilities with appropriate parking lot facilities
- WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway
- Big Sur Health Center
- Hartnell Community College District
- Three Monterey County Office of Education locations in Salinas and King City
- Bradley Union School District
- Carmel Unified School District
- North Monterey County Unified School District
- Gonzales Unified School District
- Greenfield Union School District
- South Monterey County Joint Union High School District
- Monterey Peninsula Unified School District
- Pacific Grove Unified School District
- Salinas Union High School District
- San Ardo Union Elementary School District
- Alisal Union School District
- Washington Union School District
- Soledad Unified School District
- San Lucas Union Elementary School
- Santa Rita Union School District
- King City Union School District
