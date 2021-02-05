Monterey County hospital closes half of its COVID-19 units as hospitalizations drop

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Hospitalizations in Monterey County have decreased from as many as 230 hospitalized county-wide per day to about 120, and that has led to changes at a local hospital.

The Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System said its hospital was able to close half of its four COVID-19 units this week as a result.

Although it is a hopeful sign, health care workers are issuing a warning as more sectors of the economy begin to reopen, They say the change is something to be celebrated, but people should still avoid gatherings. The warning comes days before Super Bowl Sunday.

According to data released by the Monterey County Health Department, about 57% of cases are linked to a confirmed case, meaning the person got the virus from contact with someone who had it. It does not include community spread.

There have been a total of more than 40,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monterey County since the pandemic began and as of Friday, 114 people are hospitalized. More than 39,000 people have been released from isolation. 288 deaths have been reported.

