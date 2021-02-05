Bay Area VA clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible veterans at Marina clinic

Coronavirus

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Monterey County officials announced Friday that the VA Clinic in Palo Alto has been approved to administer vaccines at a clinic in Marina.

Staff will administer 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic on Feb. 13.

The appointments will be open to local veterans aged 75 and older.

To make an appointment, call VA Palo Alto at 650-496-2535 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Earlier this week, Veterans-Affairs staff said they were working on plans to administer vaccines to local military veterans. Although they have been able to set up appointments through the Gourley Clinic, they have had to travel to Palo Alto, Menlo Park or Livermoore to receive the vaccine.

The clinic in Marina is not currently able to store the vaccine, and it is not able to meet the requirements for safe transportation of the vaccine from the Bay Area to Marina.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta sent a letter Thursday to leaders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to call for them to expand COVID-19 vaccine allocations to VA clinics and facilities outside major population areas.

