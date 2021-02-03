Pacific Grove’s Good Old Days festival postponed

Coronavirus

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce announced that its Board of Directors has voted to postpone the 63rd Annual Good Old Days festival.

The chamber said the decision is due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in Monterey County. Staff said they will decide on a new date for the event when restrictions for outdoor events are eased or lifted.

The chamber says Good Old Days is the largest street festival and fair in the Tri-County area. It brings in 30,000 visitors and locals and features more than 60 bands and shows, 225 arts and crafts vendors, 35 food vendors, a car show, a petting zoo and more.

For more information, contact the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce at 831-373-3304 or peter@pacificgrove.org.