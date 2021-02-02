First Central Coast COVID-19 cases reported one year ago

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Tuesday, Feb. 2 marks one year since the first two cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed on the Central Coast.

The two patients, a husband and wife from Hollister, tested positive on the same day in San Benito County and were transferred out of county when their symptoms worsened. Both reportedly recovered.

San Benito County Public Health Services said the husband had recently been to Wuhan, China and is believed to have given the virus to his wife.

As of Tuesday morning, the agency reports that there have been a total of 5,351 confirmed cases in the county in the past year. More than 200 of those cases are still active, and 54 residents have died. More than 2,000 residents have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.