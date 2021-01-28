Santa Cruz County sees drop in COVID-19 case rate

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/28/2021 4 p.m. Santa Cruz County health officials say they are seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases following an increase after the holidays.

They last reported that the county's case rate was 71 out of 100,000, but it is now at 47, a 30% decrease over 14 days.

Dr. Gail Newell, the County Health Officer, said the county had a record 320 new cases in a day ten days ago, but this week they have seen 100 to 150 per day.

The county is moving from Phase 1a of vaccine distribution to Phase 1b, starting with people aged 75 and older. Dr. Ghillarducci said 84% of COVID-19 related deaths in the county have been among people aged 70 and older.

PREVIOUS STORY: Santa Cruz County officials are providing an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

There have been a total of 13,235 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,972 are active. More than 11,000 people have recovered, but 146 have died.