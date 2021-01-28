San Benito Health Foundation under investigation for allegedly not following vaccine distribution plans

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County officials say a local health car provider is under investigation after allegations that it did not follow COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans.

Officials said they heard the allegations that the San Benito Health Foundation did not follow California's Vaccination Plan, which the county says outlines each of the phases and tiers for vaccine administration, on Friday. Health care providers are required to follow the plan.

On Monday, San Benito County Public Health Services reported the non-compliance allegations to the California Department of Public Health and now say that an investigation is underway.

County officials said Public Health Services is looking into other actions that it could take, but they do not currently know how many people may have received a vaccine outside of their designated phase, tier or priority.

"San Benito will work in collaboration with CDPH to ensure a full investigation is completed. San Benito County Public Health Services’ goal is for complete transparency to the public it serves and equity for all those seeking the COVID-19 vaccine. The State of California Vaccine Plan exists to insure equality and fairness for all," county officials said in a statement.

Anyone aware of guidance or local ordinance violations is asked to call 831-636-4113.