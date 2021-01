Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County health officials are planning to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

They are expected to discuss developments related to COVID-19.

Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency reports that there have been 12,533 total cases in the county, and 2,637 of those are active. Nearly 10,000 people have recovered, and 120 people have died.