Dominican Hospital administers 5,000th COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Officials at Dominican Hospital announced that it has administered 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines to local health care workers.

The hospital began administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in December to frontline staff, but since then, officials said the vaccine has been offered to all employees and affiliated physicians. About 80% of staff members have received it, and some have already been given their second dose.

In addition to more than 2,000 staff members, hospital officials said they have provided vaccines to about 3,000 frontline paramedics, hospice workers, behavioral health clinic staff, mortuary service employees and local physician offices.

“Our health care team has faced months of unimaginable adversity and exhaustion,” said Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, President of Dominican Hospital. “Yet, when asked to help get the COVID-19 vaccine to as many of their clinical colleagues in the community as possible, they didn’t think twice. They dug deep and responded with an enthusiasm I didn’t think was possible. I am humbled by their unbreakable spirits, I am impossibly proud of them, and I am honored to work alongside them.”

Hospital officials say they are continuing to work with the County and health care providers to administer remaining vaccines, and they say medical groups have developed plans for people in Phase 1b.