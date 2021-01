Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Firefighters Local 1270 said that they, along with members of the Monterey County Health Department, have been administering COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the group, they have vaccinated about 200 local first responders and emergency workers.

"We are very fortunate for this opportunity and hope this allows us to slow the spread of COVID-19," they said in a social media post.