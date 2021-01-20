Retired Pacific Grove Police Chief dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Police Department announced that retired Chief Jon Reither died of COVID-19 at 77.

The department said Reither started working at the department in 1967 and served as the Chief for several years before he retired in 1998.

Reither's family shared his obituary.

"Just like he dealt with experiences in his life, Jon courageously battled the virus with strength and determination - yet with a strong faith that God knew best what to do with him," the obituary said. "On his final day, his wife Jan was by his side, and his two sons Eric and Scott were present."

Reither died in Billings, Montana. His family said a celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date.