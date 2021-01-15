Local health officials express frustration over vaccine stockpile issues

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County health officials are sharing their frustration over national COVID-19 vaccine stockpile issues.

Dr. David Ghilarducci told KION that adding people aged 65 and over has disrupted planning and increased the size of Phase 1b, and he says local health departments have not received support from the federal or state level.

According to Ghilarducci, four of the biggest issues they are facing include vaccine supply, a broken data system, changing phases and tiers and lack of staffing and funding.

A new federal policy was created to release second doses of vaccines held in reserve, but senior Trump administration officials say many of those doses have already been distributed.

Officials in Monterey County say they do not make vaccine plans until a shipment is ordered and on the way, so they do not anticipate an immediate impact in Monterey County.

KION's Josh Kristianto will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.