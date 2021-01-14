San Benito County opens COVID-19 vaccination interest form to residents in Phase 1b

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County Public Health Services has created a new form for residents interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

It is not an appointment system, but those who fill out an interest form may be notified by Public Health Services about where they can get one as the county progresses through distribution phases.

County residents in Phase 1b Tier 1 and 2 are eligible to fill out the form.

Phase 1b includes:

Tier 1

People aged 65 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in these sectors: education, childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture

Tier 2

Congregate settings with an outbreak risk: incarcerated and homeless

Those at risk of exposure at work in these sectors: transportation and logistics, industrial or commercial, residential and sheltering facilities and services and critical manufacturing

To fill out the form, go to the San Benito County Public Health Services website here. For more information, you can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 831-636-4113.