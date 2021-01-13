San Benito County Supervisors to discuss COVID-19 enforcement

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Benito County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a meeting to discuss COVID-19 enforcement.

Specifically, county officials say they will be discussing a face covering ordinance among other topics related to COVID-19 due to a rise in cases.

The decision to hold the special meeting comes after a 9 hour-long Board of Supervisors meeting, according to county officials, and they want to have the conversation in front of the public.

"(It is) important to have everyone's input on it, because at the end of the day we want people to be safe, but we want to be fair and equitable," said Public Information Officer David Westrick.

The meeting will be held virtually on Friday at 6 p.m.