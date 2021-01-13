California opens vaccines to those 65 and older

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) California is immediately allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce coronavirus vaccines.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Wednesday puts seniors in line before emergency workers, teachers, childcare providers and food and agriculture workers even as counties complain they already don’t have enough doses to go around.

While health care workers and those in nursing homes and other congregate living facilities can still be vaccinated, state officials are expanding to those 65 and up because they are at the greatest risk of being hospitalized and dying.

California has seen virus cases and hospitalizations explode since Thanksgiving, though in recent days the numbers have flattened.