Stay at home order lifted for Greater Sacramento region

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday evening that a regional stay at home order has been lifted for the Greater Sacramento region.

The decision is effective Tuesday, and counties in the region can go back to using the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system to determine which sectors can reopen.

The region includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. They first became subject to a stay at home order on Dec. 10 when ICU capacity fell below 15%.

Under the order, critical infrastructure, schools, non-urgent medical and dental care and child care and pre-K were allowed to remain open. Outdoor recreation, retail, shopping centers, hotels, restaurants, offices, places of worship and entertainment production had to make modifications.

Hair salons, barbershops, personal care services, museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, wineries, bars, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, limited services, live audience sports and amusement parks were all required to close or remain closed.

The Bay Area, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are still under a stay at home order.