UCSC prepares to bring students back for in-person learning this fall

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) University of California President Michael Drake announced Monday morning that all 10 of its campuses are planning to return for in-person learning this upcoming fall, including UC Santa Cruz.

The University said it will share more details as they plan for the return, but emphasized that safety is the main focus.

"As our whole Banana Slug community eagerly anticipates the ability to again come together, we want to assure everyone that the health and well-being of our community remains a high priority, and we will carefully plan for how we resume additional in-person operations to support the expansion of in-person instruction. While we are currently going through a difficult surge in the pandemic, with a successful vaccination program we believe that we will be able to have the majority of our on-campus experiences return in the fall," Chancellor Cynthia Larive and Campus Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Lori Kletzer said in a combined statement.

University officials said they are working on a campus vaccine strategy and will share information about it in the coming weeks.