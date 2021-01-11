Sea Otter Classic postpones 2021 event due to pandemic

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Organizers of the Sea Otter Classic announced Monday that they will be postponing the 2021 event.

The cycling festival was initially set to be held in Monterey this coming May, but it will now be held from Oct. 7 to 10.

Organizers said they came to the decision after discussions with health and permitting officials.

Last year, the event was postponed to October 2020 before being canceled in July due to COVID-19 concerns.